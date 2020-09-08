WINDSOR, ONT. -- Police are asking motorists to watch out for children and buses as schools reopen this week.

Chatham-Kent police say even though school looks very different for students and teachers this year due to COVID-19 precautions, what hasn’t changed though are the rules around school bus safety.

Please be advised that @CKPSTraffic will be out in full force as students return to school. They will be conducting speed enforcement in Community Safety Zones and ensuring motorists are obeying traffic laws around school buses. #GiveBusesABrake pic.twitter.com/4WFsXxcmRe — Chatham-Kent Police (@CKPSMedia) September 8, 2020

Police are reminding drivers that there will be an increase in traffic and pedestrians, as students return to school this week and next, as part of a staggered start.

Many students in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent have their first day back later this week.

Officers are telling motorists to reduce their speed in the area of crosswalks and school zones.

With school buses back on the road, all drivers must stop when approaching a stopped school bus with its upper red lights and stop arm flashing, regardless of the speed limit or number of lanes. Motorists failing to comply may be issued a $490 fine and six demerit points.