WINDSOR, ONT. -- The start of back-to-school has been pushed back again in Windsor-Essex.

Both big boards in the region are staggering the start days and won't begin welcoming students until Sept. 10.

At the Greater Essex County District School Board, all students in Kindergarten to Grade 8 attending in-person will be divided into two groups that will be divided alphabetically, to keep all students in a family together.

Schools are expected to notify parents and guardians of their child's group assignment and return to school schedule soon.

At the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board, students in will have a staggered start, based on grade.

