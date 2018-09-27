

CTV Windsor





Police Act charges are pending against a Windsor police officer who faces criminal charges.

Const. Ken Burt was charged with impaired driving, exceeding the legal limit of blood/alcohol concentration, and four counts of assault after an incident early Saturday morning.

Police say several people were assaulted during an altercation near Greenpark Boulevard and Wyandotte St. East.

Burt is a 20 year veteran of the force, and was off-duty at the time of the alleged offences.

Chief Al Frederick tells CTV News Burt has been suspended with pay, and there will be charges pending out of the Police Act.

“There will be charges,” says Frederick. “It's a matter of going through a process right now but the criminal case takes priority anyways so there's no rush for that."

Burt is scheduled to return to court on Oct. 9.