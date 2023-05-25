Plans for Windsor-Essex beach air show grounded

A beach air show planned for Windsor-Essex has made the “difficult decision” to postpone its August show citing logistical challenges.

Wings Over Windsor (WOW) announced in December the inaugural Beach Edition Air Show taking place over Lake Erie from the Leamington waterfront but after “careful deliberation” has decided to move the event to 2024 instead.

“Our goal was to bring this event to Leamington in 2023, but due to logistical challenges, a tight timeline from approvals, and lack of sponsorship support for 2023, we needed to set our focus to the future,” director of operations Nicholas Chute said in a news release.

Wings Over Windsor is offering all ticket holders the option to transfer their tickets at no additional cost to the 2024 event, or refund in full.

“We believe in delivering a show that meets our expectations as an organization, and if we aren’t 100 per cent confident we can deliver on that, we feel that it’s in the best interest of WOW, our guests and our partners to reevaluate our 2023 event status and set our sights on 2024 with more time to deliver an event that exceeds our expectations,” Chute said.

According to the release, the beach edition air show is now tentatively slated for June 2024 and will fall in line with the Royal Canadian Air Force’s 100th anniversary year, as well as the 75th anniversary of the Municipality of Leamington.

Due to the reschedule, all performances and Wings Over Windsor Beach Edition activities planned for the weekend of Aug. 26-27 will be cancelled.