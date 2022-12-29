Beach air show coming to Windsor-Essex

A new kind of air show will take to the skies over Windsor-Essex in 2023.

‘Wings over Windsor’ has announced the inaugural Beach Edition Air Show taking place over Lake Erie from the Leamington waterfront.

“We are extremely excited to host the Canadian Forces Snowbirds as they make their return to Leamington for the first time in over 10 years,” read a release.

As one of the only waterfront locations and the only beach Air Show location in Canada, the group says it is thrilled to bring this unique event to the Essex County region.

Seacliff Beach and Park will be closed for the weekend of Aug. 26-27 to host guests and venue attractions.

Tickets are being offered at multiple pricing levels, including family packages, to allow our community to enjoy an exciting and affordable summer event.

Wings Over Windsor is a registered non-profit organization that supports local charities including Adopt-A-Vet, Camp Brombal, Transition to Betterness and Fight Like Mason.