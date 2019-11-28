WINDSOR -- A unique pilot project is expected to change the way newcomers are welcomed in Windsor-Essex.

The WE Value Newcomer Settlement Assessment is being launched on Thursday.

The partnership uses innovation in service delivery and technology to enhance the outcomes of new immigrants and to generate resources that help stakeholders to build a stronger Windsor-Essex.

With funding from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada’s Service Delivery Improvements (SDI) fund, the partnership has developed the WE Value Settlement Assessment and Pathway to Settlement System.

Using these tools and services, the partnership seeks to leverage newcomer assets, skills and abilities while connecting them to appropriate settlement and mainstream programs and services in Windsor-Essex.

There are about 2,000 newcomers arriving in Windsor-Essex every year.

The pilot project ends March 31, 2021.