Windsor ceremony welcomes 40 new Canadians
A Special Citizenship Ceremony with 40 individuals who officially become Canadian citizens in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, May 10, 2019. (Stefanie Masotti / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, May 10, 2019 4:55PM EDT
A special ceremony welcomed 40 new Canadian citizens.
Candidates took the oath of citizenship at Catholic Central High School on Friday.
The event is one of 1700 citizenship ceremonies held in communities across Canada every year.
Officials with Immigration Canada reminded the newscomers of some Canadians who have made significant impacts on shaping our country, also took the oath.