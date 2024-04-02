Petition growing to have Chatham Coloured All-Stars inducted into hall of fame

WINDSOR
Windsor

    Chatham coloured All Stars book
    A petition to have the Chatham Coloured All-Stars inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame has racked up over 8,000 signatures.

    The petition, with a goal of 10,000 signatures, was started by Terri Coatsworth, a teacher from Chatham-Kent.

    “Our community has a deep-rooted connection to the Chatham Coloured All-Stars, a team that broke barriers and made history. Many students at Queen Elizabeth II Public School, Chatham have friends and family whose relatives played on this remarkable team. These players not only showcased their talent but also courageously faced racial discrimination during an era of segregation,” said Coatsworth.

    Formed in 1932, the Chatham Coloured All-Stars was the first Black baseball team to win an Ontario Baseball Amateur Association Championship.

    The team was inducted into Canada's Sports Hall of Fame in 2022, but have yet to be inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame.

