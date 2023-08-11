Pelican looking to rebound from fish hook injury

A pelican is being nursed back to health after being entangled fishing lures near Pelee Island on Aug. 6, 2023. (Bob Bellacico/CTV News Windsor) A pelican is being nursed back to health after being entangled fishing lures near Pelee Island on Aug. 6, 2023. (Bob Bellacico/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver