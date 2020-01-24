WINDSOR, ONT -- A woman is fighting for her life after being struck by a car in south-Windsor Thursday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the 3600 block of Dougall Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

Police could be seen attending to person lying on the ground before EMS transferred them to hospital.

The woman’s injuries are considered life-threatening.

Police had the area closed while they conducted an investigation.

More is expected to be released as the information becomes available.