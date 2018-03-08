Sleeping driver enters ditch on 401 in Chatham-Kent: police
Chatham-Kent OPP have charged a Windsor man with speeding on Highway 401.
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, March 8, 2018 10:59AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, March 8, 2018 11:00AM EST
Police are investigating after a car drove into a ditch near Kent Bridge Road in Chatham-Kent.
Police say the driver of an eastbound vehicle had fallen asleep and entered the ditch around 4 a.m. on March 8.
There are no injuries reporter or demage to the vehicle, but it was still towed from the ditch.
The driver, a 25-year-old Brampton man, was charged with careless driving.