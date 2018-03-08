

CTV Windsor





Police are investigating after a car drove into a ditch near Kent Bridge Road in Chatham-Kent.

Police say the driver of an eastbound vehicle had fallen asleep and entered the ditch around 4 a.m. on March 8.

There are no injuries reporter or demage to the vehicle, but it was still towed from the ditch.

The driver, a 25-year-old Brampton man, was charged with careless driving.