Pedestrian struck in Windsor on Monday dies
The pedestrian struck in east Windsor on Monday has died.
The 87-year-old person was initially taken to hospital with what was described by police as "serious" injuries.
Shortly after 8 a.m. on Monday officers were sent to the 11500-block of McNorton St. near Banwell Road for a report of a vehicle collision.
Officers soon learned that a pedestrian travelling eastbound on McNorton Street was struck by a vehicle.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 519-945-9645, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).
