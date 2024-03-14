Pedestrian struck in Windsor on Monday dies

The pedestrian struck in east Windsor on Monday has died.

The 87-year-old person was initially taken to hospital with what was described by police as "serious" injuries.

Shortly after 8 a.m. on Monday officers were sent to the 11500-block of McNorton St. near Banwell Road for a report of a vehicle collision.

Officers soon learned that a pedestrian travelling eastbound on McNorton Street was struck by a vehicle.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 519-945-9645, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).