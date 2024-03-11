WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Elderly pedestrian in hospital with 'serious' injuries after being struck by vehicle

    Windsor police are investigating after a crash involving a pedestrian on March 11, 2024. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor) Windsor police are investigating after a crash involving a pedestrian on March 11, 2024. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor)
    An 87-year-old pedestrian is in hospital with "serious" injuries after being struck by a vehicle on McNorton Street shortly after 8 a.m. on Monday. 

    According to the Windsor Police Service, shortly after 8 a.m. on Monday officers were dispatched to the 11500-block of McNorton Street for a report of a vehicle collision. Police soon learned that a pedestrian travelling eastbound on McNorton Street was struck by a vehicle. 

    The 87-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries. 

    As a result, McNorton Street was closed in both directions between Banwell Road and Waterford Avenue for several hours while police investigated. 

    The cause of the crash remains unclear at this time. 

    Windsor police are asking anyone with information to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 519-945-9645, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS). 

    — With files from CTV News London's Kristylee Varley

