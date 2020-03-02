WINDSOR, ONT. -- OPP are hoping witnesses to an alleged hit-and-run in Leamington will lead to information about the vehicle and driver.

Police say a teenaged girl was using the cross walk at Elliott Street and Talbot Street West around 6:45 a.m. Monday when she was struck.

The vehicle is described as a white SUV or van. The girl was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

OPP are asking anyone with information to contact them at 519-326-2544.