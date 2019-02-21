

CTV Windsor





A 49-year-old Windsor man is set to spend the next four months behind bars after a serious hit and run crash — even though it’s not clear who caused the crash.

On May 6, 2017, a man was struck on Ouellette Avenue near Montrose Boulevard. He suffered what Justice Greg Verbeem calls “acute, life-threatening injuries” including a broken back and ribs as well as a serious head injury which has left the victim with traumatic brain damage.

Court heard John Vaillancourt hit the victim in his pickup truck and dragged him for 90 feet before stopping.

Vaillancourt did look to see if the victim was alright but, when he saw two witnesses — a doctor and nurse helping the victim — Vaillancourt left without providing his name.

“If you’re leaving the scene of an accident, that doesn’t necessarily allow the judge to sentence for the causation component,” said Brian Manarin, the Crown attorney in the case. “The crime itself is actually extricating yourself from a situation that you’re obliged in law to stay and address.”

Vaillancourt pleaded guilty to failing to remain and a charge of criminal negligence was dropped.