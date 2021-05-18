WINDSOR, ONT. -- A group of developers confirmed Tuesday they have purchased the site of the former factory, demolished in 2013.

Rob Myers, Don Tetrault and Mike Vagi say they spent two years negotiating with Navistar and closed on the deal just 10 days ago.

They will not divulge how much the property cost but do say the plan is to remediate the site, parcel it off into pieces and attract commercial or industrial businesses to Chatham.

Crews are already at the 80-acre site breaking up the concrete at the sprawling property on Richmond Street.

Navistar, a transport truck manufacturer idled the factory in 2009 and company officials decided to close it completely because they said they couldn’t’ come to an agreement with the Canadian Autoworkers Union.

The factory closed for good in 2011 before being torn down in 2013.

The site has been vacant ever since.

The site was the subject of many rumours for future development including an arena but the developers said Tuesday that is not the plan for the site.

More to come.