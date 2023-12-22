WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Pedestrian struck by pickup truck in west end recovering

    First responders attended the scene of a collision involving a truck and a pedestrian at the intersection of Sandwich and Mill streets on Dec. 21, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor) First responders attended the scene of a collision involving a truck and a pedestrian at the intersection of Sandwich and Mill streets on Dec. 21, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

    Windsor police say a man is in hospital recovering from serious injuries after being struck by a pickup truck Thursday afternoon.

    Officers were dispatched at around 3:30 p.m. to the Sandwich Town area for a report of a collision involving a pedestrian.

    Through investigation, police learned the truck turning southeast on Mill St. from Sandwich St. struck the man as he was crossing the street. The driver remained at the scene.

    The 24-year-old was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

    Police say charges are expected for the driver, but the investigation is ongoing.

    Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about the incident is urged to contact the Traffic Enforcement Unit at 519-945-9645, ext. 223. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    UN Security Council adopts resolution on Gaza, U.S. abstains

    The United Nations Security Council on Friday approved a toned-down bid to boost humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and called for urgent steps 'to create the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities' after a week of vote delays and intense negotiations to avoid a veto by the United States.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News