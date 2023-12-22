Pedestrian struck by pickup truck in west end recovering

Windsor police say a man is in hospital recovering from serious injuries after being struck by a pickup truck Thursday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched at around 3:30 p.m. to the Sandwich Town area for a report of a collision involving a pedestrian.

Through investigation, police learned the truck turning southeast on Mill St. from Sandwich St. struck the man as he was crossing the street. The driver remained at the scene.

The 24-year-old was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say charges are expected for the driver, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about the incident is urged to contact the Traffic Enforcement Unit at 519-945-9645, ext. 223. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com