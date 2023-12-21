Pedestrian suffers serious injuries after being hit by a pickup truck

Police said a man suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries after he was hit by a pickup truck in Sandwich Town Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Sandwich and Mill streets.

The man was sent to hospital but is expected to recover.

Windsor police said the driver remained at the scene of the collision.

Investigators are determining if any charges will be laid.

Roads in the area were closed for several hours while police conducted their investigation, but have since reopened.

No further details are available at this time.

First responders attended the scene of a collision involving a truck and a pedestrian at the intersection of Sandwich and Mill streets on Dec. 21, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)