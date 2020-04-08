WINDSOR, ONT. -- City of Windsor officials want residents to know there are still a number of ways to access services even though the parking enforcement division remains closed due to COVID-19 social distancing efforts.

Screening and hearing forms as well as information regarding the dispute process are available online.

For residents who do not have access to their own printer, printed screening forms are available through a mailbox directly outside the front door of the parking office located at 1266 McDougall Avenue.

Payments by cheque only, as well as dispute forms can be physically submitted via the drop slot located in front of the building. This drop slot can also be used to drop-off permits and paperwork for the Public Works building.

Dispute forms can also be submitted by fax at (519) 255-9467 or through Canada Post

Anyone with questions can call (519) 255-6298, Monday to Friday between the hours of 7am and 6pm, or email parkingenforcement@citywindsor.ca. All messages will be returned within two business days.

Residents looking for enforcement of the City’s Parking By-law are asked to call (519) 796-0841.