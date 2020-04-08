WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Essex County Health Unit says there are 244 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the area, including 17 new cases and one new death.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr.Wajid Ahmed says seven people have died in the region related to the virus.

Ahmed says seventh death is female in her 90s from a long-term care facility.

There are seven outbreaks in long-term care homes in Windsor-Essex.

“Our numbers are increasing, but not at an exponential rate,” says Ahmed, who adds it takes a long time for physical distancing and self-isolation measures to show results.

There have been 1,823 tests done in Windsor-Essex and there are 202 tests pending.

“The testing capacity of the lab has increased and there are more people currently being tested. Even when the results are going to the lab, it is a centralized lab,” says Ahmed. “About 200 pending seems a good amount compared to what we were.”

There are 13 people who have recovered.

