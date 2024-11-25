Memorial put up on Walker Road after fatal crash

WINDSOR
    A memorial is located on Walker Road to mark the site where a Windsor couple was killed after getting struck by a vehicle.

    The victims are identified as 63-year-old Paul Gilbert and 68-Year-Old Donna Whyte.

    The memorial is near the intersection of Walker Road and Wyandotte Street. The single-vehicle crash took place at 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18.

    The driver of the SUV involved in the accident was taken to hospital after being extracted from the vehicle.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Anyone who witnessed the incident or has video is urged to contact the Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit.

