Pain Court mom plans to use $100,000 Encore win towards child’s education

A Pain Court mother already has plans to put her $100,000 lottery win towards her child’s education.

Melissa Bradley, 40, matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the Dec. 6, 2022 Lotto Max draw to win.

She says this is her first big win and Lotto Max is her favourite game to play.

"I was going to the store on my way home from work when I decided to pick up a ticket. I checked my ticket the next day, and when I saw I won big I was so excited," she said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings.

"My family and friends were so shocked. I've never seen this many zeroes – it's surreal," Bradley said as she received her cheque.

She plans to use her win to save for her child's education.

"I feel very lucky and grateful," she said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Mac's on McNaughton Avenue in Wallaceburg.