Over $400,000 in damages in Essex house fire, firefighter taken to hospital

A massive house fire broke out in the 10 block of Dana Street in Essex around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

When firefighters arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames.

Heavy smoke blanketed the area, but fire crews were able to control the blaze.

Damages for the house are estimated at $350,000, and another $60,000 in damages for other exposures.

Officials are unable to determine the cause of the fire due to the extensive damage.

Essex Fire and Rescue confirmed one firefighter was taken to hospital for observation.

