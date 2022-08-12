Ouellette Car Cruise revs up for another year
The Ouellette Car Cruise is almost ready to roll.
Vintage, classic and custom vehicles; collector and special interest cars; and street rods and muscle cars will take to the route in Windsor at 6 p.m.
In its 7th year, the Ouellette Car Cruise hasn’t missed a beat. In 2020, the event was held in parade-style, giving car enthusiasts and downtown revelers a chance to safely partake in the celebration of muscle, performance and classic vehicles along downtown streets. This year, as it did in 2021, the showcase returns to Riverfront Festival Plaza.
The Rendezvous at the Riverfront will turn Festival Plaza into the coolest parking lot ever between 1pm and 10pm, where cruisers will kick back, relax and show off what’s under the hood and behind the wheel. There will also be a mini Arts & Crafts Fair featuring local artists, crafters, artisans, hobbyists and food and beverage vendors selling one-of-a-kind wares and unique goods and food offerings.
“The Cruise has always been incredibly popular, and it’s no surprise,” says Pat Papadeas, acting chair of the DWBIA. “It pays homage to this area’s rich history, so it is an honour each and every year to be able to host the event – one that brings so much joy to car lovers and enthusiasts.”
This year, participants will exit Festival Plaza, at Dieppe Gardens and Riverside Drive, at 6 p.m. travelling south on Ouellette Avenue. Those with older vehicles, that have a tendency to overheat, can go east on Riverside Drive to Pillette Street.
About 1,200 cars are expected to participate.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York
Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked Friday as he was about to give a lecture in western New York.
300,000 Canadians at 'severe' or 'moderate' risk of gambling problems
While problem gambling affects a minority of the Canadian population, more than 300,000 are at “severe” or “moderate risk” for gambling-related problems, according to a Statistics Canada study of gambling behaviour.
Anne Heche on life support, survival of crash 'not expected'
Anne Heche is on life support after suffering a brain injury in a fiery crash a week ago and her survival isn't expected, according to a statement from a representative.
Cabinet heard of potential 'breakthrough' with 'Freedom Convoy' protesters before Emergencies Act was invoked: documents
The night before the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act in response to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, the prime minister’s national security adviser told him there was 'a potential for a breakthrough' in Ottawa, court documents show.
The August 'sturgeon moon' has passed over Earth: Here is what it looked like
Rising over beaches, buildings and statues, the last supermoon of the year created ample viewing and photo opportunities around the world Thursday night.
Hydro lines will take 'several days' to repair as Toronto investigates massive power outage
The City of Toronto is investigating a power outage that left a large swath of the downtown core including office buildings, a major mall and a university campus without electricity yesterday.
Health Canada recalls Crescent brand sliced deli meats over Listeria concerns
Health Canada has recalled Crescent brand sliced pastrami and Tuscan turkey breast sold in Ontario over Listeria concerns.
The Trump home search: Push to unseal warrant used by FBI
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has called for the 'immediate' release of the federal warrant the FBI used to search his Florida estate, hours after the Justice Department had asked a court to unseal the warrant, with Attorney General Merrick Garland citing the 'substantial public interest in this matter.'
A new virus was found in China, here's what we know
Scientists are keeping an eye on the Langya virus, a new pathogen that appears to have been transmitted from animals to humans in China and causes symptoms similar to COVID-19 or the flu.
Kitchener
-
One person bit, another exposed after rabid bat found near Shelburne
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph public health says one person was bit and another was exposed after a rabid bat was found in the Melancthon area just north of Shelburne.
-
Region of Waterloo planning for when population nears one million
The Region of Waterloo's roadmap toward a population of nearly one million has been updated.
-
Fire ban lifted in some rural townships
The recent rain has ended the fire bans some rural municipalities implemented earlier this summer.
London
-
'I own this': London police chief apologizes for officers dead naming transgender activist and commits to update training
London police Chief Steve Williams says he understands the distress that can be caused to a transgender person when their ‘dead name’ (birth name) or incorrect gender is used during an interaction with his officers, and commits to make the necessary changes to internal databases and training.
-
Helicopter makes emergency landing north of Grand Bend
A helicopter made an emergency landing in front of a home on Bluewater Highway, just north of Grand Bend, Ont., around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
-
London, Ont. woman celebrates $1-million encore win
A London woman is $1 million richer.
Barrie
-
Another crash on Highway 69 closes road
There has been another crash on Highway 69/400 north of Parry Sound that has closed the road Friday morning following a fatal collision earlier this week.
-
Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York
Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked Friday as he was about to give a lecture in western New York.
-
Swimming advisory lifted for Moose Beach in Orillia
A swimming advisory at an Orillia beach has been lifted.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario porch pirate steals grocery delivery from family in quarantine
In the age of doorstep deliveries, porch pirates who steal items from front doors have become common, but one North Bay mom says she was scared by a recent encounter with one.
-
Police say Sault suspect intentionally drove vehicle into pedestrian following an argument
Some heated words escalated into violence this week in Sault Ste. Marie when a vehicle struck a pedestrian on Queen Street East.
-
Another crash on Highway 69 closes road
There has been another crash on Highway 69/400 north of Parry Sound that has closed the road Friday morning following a fatal collision earlier this week.
Ottawa
-
One person killed in crash on ramp from Highway 401 to 416
One person is dead after a head-on crash on a ramp from the Highway 401 to Highway 416 south of Ottawa.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Five-kilometre section of Queensway closed until Monday
All eastbound and westbound lanes of Hwy. 417 are closed between Metcalfe Street and Carling/Kirkwood Avenues for the replacement of the Booth Street Bridge. The closure will continue until Monday at 6 a.m.
-
Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York
Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked Friday as he was about to give a lecture in western New York.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford swallows bee during live news conference
Doug Ford's live news conference on Friday was unexpectedly interrupted after the premier swallowed and choked on a bee.
-
Police issue warning about 'heightened risks' at Mississauga strip club
Police in Peel Region have issued a public safety alert regarding the 'heightened risks' associated with visiting a Mississauga strip club.
-
New tax credits being introduced in Ontario. Check to see if you're eligible
The Ontario government is planning to move forward with several tax credits that could provide hundreds of dollars per year to residents.
Montreal
-
SWAT teams, helicopter hunt for suspect after Montreal shooting
Dozens of Montreal police officers are in the city's east end as part of an operation in relation to a recent shooting.
-
'Unparalleled kindness': Montreal North community mourns shooting victim Jayson Colin
The Montreal North community is grieving after 26-year-old Jayson Colin -- a man described as 'generous, affable and involved' -- was killed in a shooting Wednesday night.
-
Family says Quebec health-care system 'failed' them after man denied life-saving liver transplant
The family of a man on Montreal's West Island who is suffering liver failure says he is being denied the chance of a life-saving liver transplant.
Atlantic
-
Central Newfoundland wildfires improving, evacuation risk is low: premier
Officials say the wildfire situation in central Newfoundland is improving and the risk of evacuation is now low for nearby communities.
-
Halifax's Meagher Park, used as encampment by homeless, cleared out and fenced off
Halifax police say a city park that has been used as an encampment for homeless people has been cleared out and fenced off.
-
N.B. RCMP investigating tree-cutting that led to power outage in Moncton
The New Brunswick RCMP is investigating after a tree was cut down, leading to a significant power outage in the province this week.
Winnipeg
-
'This is getting crazy': Manitoba senior fighting MPI over medical suspension of driver's licence
What started as a simple mistake of addresses has led to a nearly year-long fight for an 88-year-old Manitoba man over a medical suspension of his driver's licence – one he fears may have more to do with his age than his health.
-
Winnipeg man drowns at Whiteshell Provincial Park: RCMP
Lac du Bonnet RCMP are investigating after a Winnipeg man drowned in Whiteshell Provincial Park Tuesday.
-
Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York
Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked Friday as he was about to give a lecture in western New York.
Calgary
-
‘Perplexed but not crushed’: Fire erupts at Bonavista Church
Calgary firefighters were called to the Bonavista Church at around 3:20 a.m. on Friday.
-
Lethbridge woman assaulted, shot in back with BB gun, threatened: police
Lethbridge police are investigating after a woman walking home from work on Tuesday night was assaulted by a group of men.
-
Voting deadline looms in race to replace Jason Kenney as Alberta UCP leader, premier
It’s deadline day to buy $10 Alberta United Conservative Party memberships to vote for the next leader and premier.
Edmonton
-
Traffic issue resolved at Quesnell Bridge
A semi was stalled on the westbound lanes of the Quesnell Bridge and was causing significant delays around 9 a.m., police said.
-
Northeast Edmonton roads closed after one-vehicle crash
A portion of 128 Avenue in northeast Edmonton is closed after a one-vehicle crash Friday morning.
-
Voting deadline looms in race to replace Jason Kenney as Alberta UCP leader, premier
It’s deadline day to buy $10 Alberta United Conservative Party memberships to vote for the next leader and premier.
Vancouver
-
More than half of B.C. residents say state of downtown core has declined in last year: poll
From overall safety to getting back to work in person, a new survey is revealing how Canadians feel about returning to their city's downtown cores.
-
Inmate assaulted at maximum-security institution in B.C.
A inmate at a maximum-security federal institution in B.C. was taken to hospital earlier this week after they were assaulted.
-
Condo owner ordered to pay 16 times more than $800 smoking fine: CRT
A B.C. condo owner who balked at $800 in smoking fines now owes his strata thousands of dollars more after the dispute went to the province’s Civil Resolution Tribunal.