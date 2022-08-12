Ouellette Car Cruise revs up for another year

The Ouellette Car Cruise is almost ready to roll.

Vintage, classic and custom vehicles; collector and special interest cars; and street rods and muscle cars will take to the route in Windsor at 6 p.m.

In its 7th year, the Ouellette Car Cruise hasn’t missed a beat. In 2020, the event was held in parade-style, giving car enthusiasts and downtown revelers a chance to safely partake in the celebration of muscle, performance and classic vehicles along downtown streets. This year, as it did in 2021, the showcase returns to Riverfront Festival Plaza.

The Rendezvous at the Riverfront will turn Festival Plaza into the coolest parking lot ever between 1pm and 10pm, where cruisers will kick back, relax and show off what’s under the hood and behind the wheel. There will also be a mini Arts & Crafts Fair featuring local artists, crafters, artisans, hobbyists and food and beverage vendors selling one-of-a-kind wares and unique goods and food offerings.

“The Cruise has always been incredibly popular, and it’s no surprise,” says Pat Papadeas, acting chair of the DWBIA. “It pays homage to this area’s rich history, so it is an honour each and every year to be able to host the event – one that brings so much joy to car lovers and enthusiasts.”

This year, participants will exit Festival Plaza, at Dieppe Gardens and Riverside Drive, at 6 p.m. travelling south on Ouellette Avenue. Those with older vehicles, that have a tendency to overheat, can go east on Riverside Drive to Pillette Street.

About 1,200 cars are expected to participate.