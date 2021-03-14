WINDSOR, ONT. -- An alert store clerk helped prevent a woman from experiencing further loss after she fell victim to an online scam.

OPP say an individual called police that the victim received an email on March 1 to confirm a purchase on her account.

She knew she had not made a purchase, so she called the customer service number provided in the email to discuss the error.

Police say over the course of the conversation, the victim was asked for credit card and banking information.

She was directed to download apps on her phone and eventually to a store to purchase gift cards and reveal the personal identification number (PIN) on the back.

An alert clerk prevented any further transactions, stopping the victim from further loss.

Police are reminding the public fraud is a multi-million-dollar enterprise. The best defence is to verify any unsolicited contact.