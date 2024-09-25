OPP use warrant to find drugs in Leamington
A search warrant used in Leamington has led to charges for a Lakeshore resident.
On Sept. 18, OPP officers and the street crime units entered a home on Heritage Garden Crescent in Leamington where they found drugs, drug paraphernalia and Canadian currency.
A 62-year-old woman has been charged with possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, methamphetamine and is scheduled to appear in court in October.
The investigation is ongoing.
