    OPP use warrant to find drugs in Leamington

    A search warrant used in Leamington has led to charges for a Lakeshore resident.

    On Sept. 18, OPP officers and the street crime units entered a home on Heritage Garden Crescent in Leamington where they found drugs, drug paraphernalia and Canadian currency.

    A 62-year-old woman has been charged with possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, methamphetamine and is scheduled to appear in court in October.

    The investigation is ongoing.

