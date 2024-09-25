WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Car struck in Belle River driveway, police say other vehicle fled

    The Ontario Provincial Police crest is seen in front of a police vehicle with lights flashing in this file photo. (FIle photo/Supplied/Ontario Provincial Police)
    OPP in Lakeshore are hoping the public can help them in a 'fail to remain' crash investigation.

    Just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, police were called to Willowwood Drive in Belle River for a crash involving a parked car.

    According to police, a white Volkswagen car was travelling northbound on Willowwood Drive, the driver lost control of the vehicle and veered off roadway striking a vehicle parked in a driveway causing significant damage.

    The involved vehicle was last seen travelling northbound on Willowwood and then eastbound on County Road 22.

    The vehicle is described as a white Volkswagen sedan and is suspected to have substantial damage to the front end of the vehicle.

    Investigators are asking the driver/owner of this vehicle to contact police as soon as possible.

