'POP' unit makes more arrests as part of retail theft blitz

The Windsor police POP Unit has made more arrests as part of a retail theft operation.

According to police, 19 people were arrested and 45 charges were laid during the operation last week.

Police said, between Sept. 18 and 20, officers partnered with loss prevention teams at local stores to thwart retail theft.

Over three days, officers arrested a total of 19 people, including three youths, and recovered $2,284 in stolen property.

Among those arrested were 11 repeat theft suspects and four people wanted on outstanding warrants.