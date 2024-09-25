WINDSOR
Windsor

    Non-emergency lines down in LaSalle

    (Source: LaSalle police) (Source: LaSalle police)
    LaSalle police are reporting that the non-emergency line is down thanks to a cut fiber cable.

    Residents who need to contact police for non-emergencies are asked to call 519-819-5772.

    Police said If you encounter a busy signal, please leave a message or call back again.

    It is noted that 911 lines are operational and should be called if you have an emergency.

    Follow CTV News