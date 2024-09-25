Ward 4 gets its turn for a chat with the councillor

Windsor's series of ward meetings moved to Ward 4 Tuesday night.

Coun. Mark McKenzie addressed dozens of constituents inside the Coboto Club.

Residents heard about infrastructure projects in their area, including road work on Walkerville-area streets.

Among the key concerns for residents was the projected 12.9 per cent tax increase.

Like all city councillors, McKenize will sit on a finance committee through the 2025 budget consultation process as city leaders look to trim the budget.

Wednesday night, Ward 7's Angelo Marignani will host at Forest Glade Arena at 6 p.m.