WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Ward 4 gets its turn for a chat with the councillor

    Ward 4 Councillor Mark McKenzie speaking at his ward meeting on Sept. 24, 2024. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor) Ward 4 Councillor Mark McKenzie speaking at his ward meeting on Sept. 24, 2024. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    Windsor's series of ward meetings moved to Ward 4 Tuesday night.

    Coun. Mark McKenzie addressed dozens of constituents inside the Coboto Club.

    Residents heard about infrastructure projects in their area, including road work on Walkerville-area streets.

    Among the key concerns for residents was the projected 12.9 per cent tax increase.

    Like all city councillors, McKenize will sit on a finance committee through the 2025 budget consultation process as city leaders look to trim the budget.

    Wednesday night, Ward 7's Angelo Marignani will host at Forest Glade Arena at 6 p.m.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    • BREAKING

      BREAKING LHSC Shakeup: Board resigns, province appoints David Musyj as supervisor

      A statement from the province said Musyj will work closely with LHSC senior leadership and staff to address concerns regarding hospital governance and operations, and management practices, including concerning financial performance, that were found as a result of a third-party review.

    • 'Serious injuries' reported after Huron County crash

      OPP are investigating a crash that has sent the driver of a truck to hospital with serious injuries. Just before 5 a.m., police reported Donnybrook Line in Lucknow closed between Bruce Road 86 and Zion Road following the crash.

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News