WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP are looking for a woman who allegedly shot a woman at a home in Leamington.

Police responded to a report of an “altercation” around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at a residence on Robinson Street in Leamington.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had sustained a gunshot wound. Essex Windsor Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect is described as a woman with brown skin, between 20 to 25 years old, with a medium build. She was wearing eyeglasses, black pants, a dark shirt and had her hair tied back in a ponytail.

Police say to not approach a person resembling this description and to instead call 911.

The OPP Essex County Crime Unit is investigating the incident and will release more information when it becomes available.