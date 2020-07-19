Advertisement
Windsor News - Local Breaking | CTV News Windsor
OPP seek woman who allegedly shot another woman in Leamington
The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police logo as seen on this police cruiser on Monday, Jan. 7, 2013. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP are looking for a woman who allegedly shot a woman at a home in Leamington.
Police responded to a report of an “altercation” around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at a residence on Robinson Street in Leamington.
When officers arrived, they found a woman who had sustained a gunshot wound. Essex Windsor Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the suspect is described as a woman with brown skin, between 20 to 25 years old, with a medium build. She was wearing eyeglasses, black pants, a dark shirt and had her hair tied back in a ponytail.
Police say to not approach a person resembling this description and to instead call 911.
The OPP Essex County Crime Unit is investigating the incident and will release more information when it becomes available.