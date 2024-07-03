WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Maidstone couple unearths 'rare find' in backyard

    Samar Kaur says they found potentially an ordnance shell while doing some yard work on Monday, July 1, 2024. (Source: Samar Kaur/Facebook) Samar Kaur says they found potentially an ordnance shell while doing some yard work on Monday, July 1, 2024. (Source: Samar Kaur/Facebook)
    Share

    A Maidstone couple discovers an unexpected object while doing landscaping in their backyard.

    Samar Kaur says she and her husband found potentially a 100-year-old undetonated ordnance shell while doing some yard work on Monday.

    “It’s a rare thing to find in this area,” says Kaur.

    They called the Windsor police non-emergency line and says the bomb squad responded.Samar Kaur says police came to remove the ordnance shell on Monday, July 1, 2024. (Source: Samar Kaur/Facebook)

    Windsor police say a deteriorated ordnance was located, and deemed to have no explosive threat.Samar Kaur says they found potentially an ordnance shell while doing some yard work on Monday, July 1, 2024. (Source: Samar Kaur/Facebook)

    Kaur says this type of device would have typically been used from planes and ships and soldiers and others had previously bought them as souvenirs. She said they safely transported it to a military training ground for the army to take over.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Are financial advisors just glorified salespeople?

    Financial advisors can be an excellent resource for busy consumers, but recent allegations against employees of major Canadian banks have raised questions about the integrity of financial advice. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew addresses some of these concerns and highlights the distinction between unethical practices and the genuine value that good advisors can offer.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News