Maidstone couple unearths 'rare find' in backyard
A Maidstone couple discovers an unexpected object while doing landscaping in their backyard.
Samar Kaur says she and her husband found potentially a 100-year-old undetonated ordnance shell while doing some yard work on Monday.
“It’s a rare thing to find in this area,” says Kaur.
They called the Windsor police non-emergency line and says the bomb squad responded.Samar Kaur says police came to remove the ordnance shell on Monday, July 1, 2024. (Source: Samar Kaur/Facebook)
Windsor police say a deteriorated ordnance was located, and deemed to have no explosive threat.Samar Kaur says they found potentially an ordnance shell while doing some yard work on Monday, July 1, 2024. (Source: Samar Kaur/Facebook)
Kaur says this type of device would have typically been used from planes and ships and soldiers and others had previously bought them as souvenirs. She said they safely transported it to a military training ground for the army to take over.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
