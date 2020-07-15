WINDSOR, ONT. -- Multiple fire crews were on the scene of what appears to be a straw fire in a field where wheat had recently been harvested.

Tecumseh fire crews responded to the blaze Wednesday morning at Holden Road and South Talbot Road.

Large smoke plumes could be seen from the street. Tecumseh fire said the flames were quickly controlled with help from lcoal farmers.

There were no building or equipment destroyed in the blaze but there was an estimated $40,000 loss of crops.

No injuries were reported.

The fire was out by around 11:30 a.m. but crews continued to dump water across and cleared the field.