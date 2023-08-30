OPP investigating after truck crashes into Highbury Canco building

Leamington OPP say a truck driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after crashing into the Highbury Canco building.

Officers responded to the single-vehicle crash on Oak Street East around 1:58 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the driver was alone in the vehicle and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no other injuries reported

Police say the investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the crash.