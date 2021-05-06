Advertisement
OPP investigate multi-vehicle crash in Leamington
Published Thursday, May 6, 2021 7:58AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, May 6, 2021 7:59AM EDT
OPP officers were at the scene of the collision at the intersection of Mersea Road 12 and Mersea Road C in Leamington, Ont. on May 5, 2021. (Courtesy: OPP)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Leamington on Wednesday.
Officers were at the scene of the collision at the intersection of Mersea Road 12 and Mersea Road C. The intersection was blocked. Emergency Services were also on scene.
The road was closed as police investigated what happened.
There’s no word yet on injuries.