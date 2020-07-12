LEAMINGTON, ON -- The Ontario Fire Marshal's Office is investigating an explosion in Leamington.

Ontairo Provincial Police (OPP) say, Leamington Fire Services and Essex Windsor Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a residential fire on Marentette Beach in Leamington, just before 6:00 p.m., Sunday, July 12.

OPP say Marentette Beach Road will be closed for several hours as the scene is currently being held as the investigation continues into what caused the explosion.

Police are not releasing any further details.

It is unclear if anyone was inside the home at the time of the blast.