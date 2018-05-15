

CTV Windsor





A youth has sustained serious injuries after police say he jumped out of a moving vehicle in Kingsville.

The OPP were called to Main Street East around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the youth was transported by Essex Windsor EMS to hospital.

The intersection of Main Street East and Jasperson Drive was closed for approximately 90 minutes for the investigation but has now reopened.

No other information is being released, including the name and age of the youth.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).