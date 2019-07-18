

CTV Windsor





An Essex County OPP canine is being credited for helping nab fleeing suspects after a break-in in Lakeshore.

Police responded to a break-and-enter in progress at a business in the 20000 block of County Road 42 on July 09 around 5 a.m.

Officers say two suspects fled on foot as OPP members from the Lakeshore detachment arrived on scene.

The OPP Emergency Response Team and Canine Unit assisted with the search for the suspects.

Officers placed one suspect under arrest. Police say the second suspect fled into a field to evade officers.

OPP canine "Maximus" gripped the fleeing suspect and held him until officers took him into custody.

The suspect sustained minor injuries and was transported to hospital for treatment.

Joseph Bohnenschuh was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice Windsor, on July 18, 2019 charged with break and enter, possession of property obtained by crime, two counts of mischief under $5,000 and three counts of failing to comply with probation order.

Mitchel Mancini was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice Windsor, on August 8. He is charged with break and enter, possession of property obtained by crime and

Two counts of mischief under $5,000.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.