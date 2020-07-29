WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP handed out dozens of tickets for speeding and stop sign violations in Tecumseh.

OPP officers conducted a traffic enforcement initiative on July 22 in response to recent reports of excessive speed and stop sign violations within the municipality.

As a result of the blitz, the following charges are being reported:

Speeding - 23

Stop Sign Violations - 24

Other Charges - 2

Warnings - 16

"Influencing driver behaviour through enforcement will remain one of Essex County OPP's top priorities. In direct response to concerns expressed by Tecumseh residents, significant OPP resources were deployed to investigate and take action against violators in identified areas,” says Inspector Glenn Miller.

Miller says enforcement initiatives like this will reduce the frequency of collisions leading to personal injuries and death on our roadways, waterways and trails.

“Each of you have a responsibility to strictly adhere to the rules of the road and while you may not see us, we will see you," adds Miller.