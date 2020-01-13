WINDSOR -- Ikea Canada says it will be closing several Ontario pick-up stores, including the location in Windsor.

In 2015, the company launched the pick-up and order point concept as part of a global test program to learn more about how customers want to shop with IKEA in new retail formats, according to a statement emailed to CTV News.

“Throughout the test, we gathered many valuable insights which will inform how we continue to evolve and adapt as a business,” the statement said.

Now the company says global test has concluded and Ikea has made the decision to close its existing pick-up and order point units – including Kitchener, London, St. Catharines, Whitby and Windsor, effective Jan. 29, 2020.

“We appreciate the support we’ve received from these communities over the past several years and we remain committed to serving them in the best possible way,” the statement said.

Ikea officials say they will explore new solutions, with a focus on enhancing their digital tools and improving their local service offer.

When the pick-up location opened in Windsor on April 4, 2016, the company hired 31 people from the Windsor-Essex area to staff its new store.

Ikea says they will “work with every co-worker to find the best option for them, including support to find a new position at Ikea Canada in one of our store or distribution units.”

With the closure slated for Jan. 29, the last day for customers to order delivery to the pick-up location is Jan. 15. The last day for customers to pick-up a delivery from a pick-up and order point unit is Jan. 29.