WINDSOR -- The provincial government hopes to encouraging postsecondary students, graduates and apprentices to consider careers in Ontario’s auto sector by investing another $14 million.

Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development made the announcement at Cavalier Tool and Manufacturing in Windsor on Tuesday.

The $14 million is going towards the second round of Career Ready Fund’s Auto Stream. The first round of the fund provided $5 million in funding to recipients.

"Ontario's auto sector needs highly skilled people to master the challenges of economic change and stiff global competition," says McNaughton. "Through this investment, we not only help our future engineers, designers, managers, technicians and tradespeople to apply their studies to real world problems, we also allow them to explore the auto industry as a career option."

As part of its Driving Prosperity Plan, the provincial government has released a call for proposals for a second round of hands-on learning projects through.

The province is creating as many as 4,000 paid work placements between 10 weeks and 4 months.

"The Career Ready Fund's Auto Stream helped to create permanent connections between the next generation of Ontario leaders and the limitless potential of its automotive sector," said Flavio Volpe, President of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association. "This Fund bridges the most acute gap we all have to a sustainable future for our sector, and it ensures that the brightest talent finds a home within the province's biggest industry."