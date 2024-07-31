WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Onramps reopen following collisions on EC Row Expressway

    Multiple collisions closed a section of EC Row Expressway in the areas of Central Avenue and Walker Road on July 31, 2024. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor) Multiple collisions closed a section of EC Row Expressway in the areas of Central Avenue and Walker Road on July 31, 2024. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor)
    Multiple collisions were reported along the EC Row Expressway in the areas of Central Avenue and Walker Road Wednesday evening.

    Collisions in both directions had caused significant traffic backups.

    The westbound onramps were shut down from Lauzon Parkway to Walker Road, but have since reopened.

