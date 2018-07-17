One person in custody after assault on Erie Street: police
Inspectors on site following a report of an assault on Erie Street in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, July 17, 2018 4:55PM EDT
Windsor police say one person is in custody after an assault in the city.
Police were called to Erie Street and Elsmere Avenue for a report of an assault on the sidewalk.
Officers taped off the scene for the investigation.
Police confirm one person was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and another person was taken into custody.
No other information is being released.
The major crimes branch is now investigating.