Police warn of scammers impersonating the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre

Officials are warning the public to beware as scammers are impersonating the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC).

The CAFC, OPP, and RCMP have put out a statement, saying fraudsters are claiming to help the CAFC with an ongoing investigation using its letterhead and logo or in some cases, spoof police phone numbers.

The biggest three signs of an impersonation scam are bank investigator, tech support, and recovery pitch.

Bank Investigator

The scammer will pretend to be from the bank, a credit card company, or from an online business, like Amazon. In these scenarios, you will be told that there are unauthorized charges on your account or that it’s compromised and they need your credit card information to resolve the issue.

Tech Support

In this case, the fraudster will say your computer is infected with a virus and is sending out viruses or has been hacked and needs fixed. Police said they will ask for access to your computer and could run programs or change your settings, say they have found fraudulent activity and an investigation is needed.

You will be contacted via website pop-ups that ask you to urgently call a phone number or an unsolicited phone call will be made to you, potentially pretending to be a well-known computer company.

Recovery Pitch

This strategy looks to go after previous victims of fraud. If you have been targeted in the past, scammers could contact you with the promise of getting your money back.

“Fraudsters will claim to be from a government agency or law enforcement and ask for your help with a ‘sting’ operation to take down scammers who stole your money,” OPP said.

In all of these scenarios, scammers will send a fraudulent letter by email with the CAFC’s logo.

“The letter will advise that the CAFC is investigating and that you, the victim, must cooperate in order to ‘catch’ the suspect,” police added.

A fraudulent phone number and email address will be provided to keep up communication with the scammers.

You will be asked for payment to help with the investigation and say the money will be returned to you, but it never will be.

If you or anyone you know have been a victim to fraud, authorities say to contact your local police, OPP, or Crime Stoppers to report it.

Reports can also be made on the CAFC’s online reporting system or by phone at 1-888-495-8501.

More resources regarding scams can be found here.