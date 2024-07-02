Alleged road rage incident leads to two people charged

Windsor police say they have arrested two people related to a road rage incident in east Windsor.

Police responded to Pillette Road and Wyandotte Street on Sunday around 10 p.m., following a report of a road rage incident.

Upon arrival, officers say they learned that a 33-year-old man was driving his Chrysler 300 northbound on Pillette with an adult female passenger and a 3-year-old child.

While stopped at Pillette Road and Ontario Street, police say a Toyota driven by a female known to the victim struck the Chrysler. The female driver then exited her Toyota and attempted to enter the Chrysler.

As the Chrysler continued north on Pillette Road, the female driver re-entered the Toyota and pursued at a high rate of speed.

Police say the Toyota subsequently crashed into the rear of the Chrysler, causing substantial damage. Officers say the female driver then began to assault the female passenger of the Chrysler.

When officers attempted to arrest the female driver, police say she struck the officers and attempted to flee. After a brief struggle, she was placed under arrest.

While officers were arresting the female driver, police say the male driver of the Chrysler assaulted an officer and resisted arrest. He was taken into custody following a brief struggle. During the arrest, officers say they detected alcohol on the male’s breath.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

The 33-year-old male has been charged with the following:

Obstructing a police officer

Assaulting a police officer

Resisting arrest

Operation of a vehicle while impaired

Failing to provide a breath sample

The 24-year-old female has been charged with the following:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Assault with a weapon (x 3)

Assault

Assaulting a police officer

Resisting arrest

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Special Victims Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4800. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://www.catchcrooks.com.