WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Alleged road rage incident leads to two people charged

    Windsor police cruiser at headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor) Windsor police cruiser at headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    Windsor police say they have arrested two people related to a road rage incident in east Windsor.

    Police responded to Pillette Road and Wyandotte Street on Sunday around 10 p.m., following a report of a road rage incident.

    Upon arrival, officers say they learned that a 33-year-old man was driving his Chrysler 300 northbound on Pillette with an adult female passenger and a 3-year-old child.

    While stopped at Pillette Road and Ontario Street, police say a Toyota driven by a female known to the victim struck the Chrysler. The female driver then exited her Toyota and attempted to enter the Chrysler.

    As the Chrysler continued north on Pillette Road, the female driver re-entered the Toyota and pursued at a high rate of speed.

    Police say the Toyota subsequently crashed into the rear of the Chrysler, causing substantial damage. Officers say the female driver then began to assault the female passenger of the Chrysler.

    When officers attempted to arrest the female driver, police say she struck the officers and attempted to flee. After a brief struggle, she was placed under arrest.

    While officers were arresting the female driver, police say the male driver of the Chrysler assaulted an officer and resisted arrest. He was taken into custody following a brief struggle. During the arrest, officers say they detected alcohol on the male’s breath.

    No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

    The 33-year-old male has been charged with the following:

    • Obstructing a police officer
    • Assaulting a police officer
    • Resisting arrest
    • Operation of a vehicle while impaired
    • Failing to provide a breath sample

    The 24-year-old female has been charged with the following:

    • Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
    • Assault with a weapon (x 3)
    • Assault
    • Assaulting a police officer
    • Resisting arrest

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Special Victims Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4800. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://www.catchcrooks.com.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News