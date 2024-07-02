WECOSS issues alert after 17 overdoses in six days

The Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy (WECOSS) has issued an alert following 17 opioid overdoses between June 23 and June 29.

The overdoses were reported through emergency department visits. WECOSS said 13 of those involved fentanyl.

A reminder has been issued for those who use opioids to never use alone, start low and go slow, don’t use opioids at the same time as someone else, avoid mixing substances, call 911 as soon as possible if something doesn’t feel right, and have a naloxone kit ready.

Anyone with information regarding the increase is asked to contact the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.