WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Ouellette Avenue reopens after apartment fire

    Firefighters were called to the 900 block of Ouellette Avenue on Tuesday, July 2, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Firefighters were called to the 900 block of Ouellette Avenue on Tuesday, July 2, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    Windsor firefighters responded to an apartment on Ouellette Avenue.

    Crews were called to the 900 block of Ouellette around 12:50p.m. Tuesday.

    Police closed the road in both directions, but it has since reopened.

    Fire officials say the primary search has been completed in the main fire occupancy of the apartment building.

    Ventilation and secondary searches were conducted by the Fire Attach Sector. Smoke was also cleared from the hallway.

    The fire is under control, according to a social media post from Windsor fire.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News