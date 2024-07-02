Ouellette Avenue reopens after apartment fire

Windsor firefighters responded to an apartment on Ouellette Avenue.

Crews were called to the 900 block of Ouellette around 12:50p.m. Tuesday.

Police closed the road in both directions, but it has since reopened.

Fire officials say the primary search has been completed in the main fire occupancy of the apartment building.

Ventilation and secondary searches were conducted by the Fire Attach Sector. Smoke was also cleared from the hallway.

The fire is under control, according to a social media post from Windsor fire.