LONDON, ONT. -- One more person has died from the coronavirus in the Windsor-Essex region on Saturday and nine new cases have been reported by the health unit.

So far, 59 people have died and 694 total positive cases have been reported.

Currently, there are 263 resolved cases.

In Chatham-Kent, officials are reporting 89 total cases, six active cases and only a single death, 83 people have recovered.

Across the river in Detroit, there are 9648 total cases and 1154 deaths from COVID-19.