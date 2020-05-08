WINDSOR, ONT. -- Apart from essential services, the Essex Region Conservation Authority has cancelled all programming until the end of the month as part of the on-going response to COVID-19.

ERCA says its essential services such as flood forecasting and warning remain active, and staff are working from home and continuing to review applications, issue permits and conduct other conservation work.

ERCA announced the following updates to its facilities and programs Friday:

All programming will be cancelled until June 1, including public and private school programming, festivals and events, and workshops.

The opening date for seasonal camping at Holiday Beach Conservation Areas and our rental cottage has been delayed until May 19.

The roads at Holiday Beach Conservation Area are closed to vehicles. Washroom facilities will remain closed at all Conservation Areas.

June waterfowl and deer hunting draws may be postponed due to ongoing provincial regulations.

The John R. Park Homestead museum, visitor centre and gift shop will remain closed.

Marsh and Kopegaron Woods Conservation Areas will be closed until May 31 due to overcrowding concerns. ERCA says Provincial Offences Officers will be monitoring these sites and may issue fines to violators.

Outdoor conservation areas and trails will continue to be open from dawn to dusk for passive use, proper physical distancing measures must be used.

The conservation authority's offices at 360 Fairview Ave. W in Essex be opened with modified operations and closed to walk-in visits.