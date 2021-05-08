LONDON, ONT. -- A 31-year-old Chatham man is facing charges after police seized a large quantity of drugs and other prohibited items during a search warrant Friday afternoon.

They include:

23.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine;

25 grams of MDMA

4– 12mg hydromorphone capsules

11 oxycodone tablets

83 grams of psilocybin

Digital scales

Firearm with silencer

Conductive energy weapon

A set of brass knuckles

The accused is charged with six counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, nine counts of failing to comply with his undertaking and five weapons related charges.

He remains in custody pending a bail hearing.