Chatham-Kent police seize numerous drugs during search warrant Friday
Published Saturday, May 8, 2021 9:27AM EDT
File Photo
LONDON, ONT. -- A 31-year-old Chatham man is facing charges after police seized a large quantity of drugs and other prohibited items during a search warrant Friday afternoon.
They include:
- 23.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine;
- 25 grams of MDMA
- 4– 12mg hydromorphone capsules
- 11 oxycodone tablets
- 83 grams of psilocybin
- Digital scales
- Firearm with silencer
- Conductive energy weapon
- A set of brass knuckles
The accused is charged with six counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, nine counts of failing to comply with his undertaking and five weapons related charges.
He remains in custody pending a bail hearing.